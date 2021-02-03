Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 21.25-21.75 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $21.25-21.75 EPS.

HUM stock traded up $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.50. 33,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,668. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens raised their price target on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

