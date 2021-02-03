Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.25-21.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.73.

HUM stock opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $474.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Humana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

