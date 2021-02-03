Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shot up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.59. 892,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 795,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Get Humanigen alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.17.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $988,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,469,733 shares in the company, valued at $101,962,992.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 313,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,963,663 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,818,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $8,778,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the third quarter valued at $7,459,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,320,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,256,000. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.