HUNT Price Tops $0.0863 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One HUNT token can currently be bought for about $0.0863 or 0.00000236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

HUNT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.