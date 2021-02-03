Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,400 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 432,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after acquiring an additional 29,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after acquiring an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 106.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 59,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,689 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRO traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $44.19. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,440. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

