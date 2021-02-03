Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 81.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 31,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 32.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 13.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 87.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company had a trading volume of 54,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.