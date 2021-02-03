Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 850 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.62.

RSG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.39. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

