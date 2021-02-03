Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,401. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.55.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $3,290,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,089.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,277,032 shares of company stock valued at $51,019,959 over the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on ONEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

