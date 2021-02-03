Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Aflac by 70.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Aflac by 173.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $231,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,171.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,340 shares of company stock worth $2,462,884. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.00. 43,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,670,395. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

