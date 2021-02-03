Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

HSQVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SEB Equity Research upgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Danske downgraded shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.81. 2,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Husqvarna AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

