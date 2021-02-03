Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 77,000 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 151.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, with a total value of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 14,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The firm has a market cap of $989.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.59.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

