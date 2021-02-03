Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.67 Million Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SBH shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,492. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The business had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 4,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $44,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,359.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 11,350 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $124,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,005,826.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.