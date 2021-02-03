Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. PetMed Express makes up about 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.22. 18,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.22 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.93.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

In other PetMed Express news, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $3,708,300. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

