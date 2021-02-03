Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,392 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.43. The company had a trading volume of 131,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.11.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several research firms have commented on WBA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

