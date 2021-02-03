Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 25,450 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 123.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,909,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,583 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 168.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,458,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 914,256 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 285.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 710,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,838,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,702. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

