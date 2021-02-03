Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 142,000 Shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 142,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 268.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $86,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 18,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $170,262.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,943 shares of company stock worth $3,735,281. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

INFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $340.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

