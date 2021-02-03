Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter worth about $14,616,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,343,000 after acquiring an additional 404,179 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 216,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAXR stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

