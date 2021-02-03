hybrix (HY) Reaches Market Cap of $949,529.90

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One hybrix token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, hybrix has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. hybrix has a market cap of $949,529.90 and $1,689.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00051950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.16 or 0.00138895 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.82 or 0.00243845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00062116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00037855 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,251,096 tokens. The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io. The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0.

Buying and Selling hybrix

