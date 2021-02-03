HyperExchange Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, HyperExchange has traded 53.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $684,711.36 and approximately $18,796.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00052709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00139278 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00066652 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00245107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00062479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037992 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.