Hyperion Trading Down 46% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 46% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.62 million and approximately $3,830.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0304 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00067500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.10 or 0.00901351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00047932 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00039903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.00 or 0.04632519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 53,240,638 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

