HyperQuant (HQT) Price Hits $0.0003

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. HyperQuant has a market cap of $29,042.87 and $1.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00068017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.97 or 0.00869089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00047772 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,664.16 or 0.04591864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00019829 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net. The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant.

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

