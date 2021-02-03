I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.09

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.09 and last traded at $63.09, with a volume of 5676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.39.

IMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. FMR LLC bought a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth $1,882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at $98,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 826,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

