iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$66.50 at Canaccord Genuity

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$61.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$58.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$51.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$30.38 and a 12 month high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG.TO) (TSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.57 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 6.8000006 earnings per share for the current year.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

