IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $208.00 to $253.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $218.27 and last traded at $217.54, with a volume of 5348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $209.95.

IAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.30 and its 200-day moving average is $144.79.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

