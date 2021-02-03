iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Up 16.9%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price traded up 16.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 31,310,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 20,013,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a current ratio of 16.84.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iBio by 591.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iBio during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iBio by 26.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iBio by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in iBio by 37.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

