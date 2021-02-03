IBM Retirement Fund Buys 936 Shares of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.93. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

