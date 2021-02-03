IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 193.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

