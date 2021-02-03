IBM Retirement Fund Makes New $224,000 Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 7,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 17,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $3,690,940.00. Also, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.93, for a total value of $2,245,997.50. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,022. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

LFUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

