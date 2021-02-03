IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 286 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,208 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $227,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,833,864 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.78 and a beta of 0.31.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TNDM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.87.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

