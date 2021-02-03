IBM Retirement Fund Sells 903 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Exelixis by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,395,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,951 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Exelixis by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,309,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,350,000 after buying an additional 1,084,095 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,917,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,890,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 687,027 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $700,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,004 shares of company stock valued at $4,812,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

