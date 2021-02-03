IBM Retirement Fund Takes $233,000 Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

JBL opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,607. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $455,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,601.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,057. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

