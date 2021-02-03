IBM Retirement Fund Takes Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AGCO by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AGCO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 286,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $186,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,318.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 9,395 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $834,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,317,831.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.84.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $118.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

