Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Announces Earnings Results

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Ichor’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ICHR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.49. 30,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.98. The company has a market cap of $942.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Cowen upgraded Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.