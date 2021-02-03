Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.64-0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,428. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Ichor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,418.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.