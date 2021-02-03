iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.86

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 60089 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.73.

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.96 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the third quarter worth about $18,954,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 755,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,219 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,532,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

