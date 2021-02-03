IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

IDACORP has increased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. IDACORP has a payout ratio of 59.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect IDACORP to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.4%.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP stock opened at $88.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $69.05 and a 1-year high of $113.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.66.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.