Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Short Interest Update

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 266,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 444,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $160,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar acquired 69,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock worth $215,515. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

IDRA opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

