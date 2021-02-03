IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.39-7.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.065-3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.96 billion.IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.39-7.71 EPS.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $505.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.13. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $522.90.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $409.40.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 5,206 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.31, for a total transaction of $2,443,227.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,477 shares of company stock worth $19,649,190. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

