IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth about $114,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.63. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.