IFP Advisors Inc Has $150,000 Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 382.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,565,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,251,000 after buying an additional 56,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,055,000 after buying an additional 34,902 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.71 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.17%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock valued at $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

