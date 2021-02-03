IFP Advisors Inc Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.4% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total value of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,208,558 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,193.67 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,297.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,180.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,323.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

