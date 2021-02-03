IFP Advisors Inc Sells 427 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 291.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 710,667 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

MPC stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $18.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

