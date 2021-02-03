IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.