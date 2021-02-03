IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, hitting $88.99. 3,127,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,651. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.47.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,053,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $632,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,398 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 6,017,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,472,000 after buying an additional 171,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,898,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,854,000 after buying an additional 686,985 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,886,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,497,000 after buying an additional 291,069 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,689,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,660,000 after buying an additional 61,289 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

