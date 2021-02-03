Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.8% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $17,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.70. 21,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,486. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.91. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

