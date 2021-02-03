Illinois Tool Works (ITW) to Release Earnings on Friday

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 5th. Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $198.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.91.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.