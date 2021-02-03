Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,338 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $11,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,178,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,364 shares of company stock worth $12,648,560 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $440.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.47. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.78 and a 52 week high of $453.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

A number of analysts have commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Argus dropped their target price on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.