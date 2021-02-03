ImageCash (IMGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,231.78

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded up 26.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, ImageCash has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a market cap of $31,231.78 and approximately $12,647.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00052643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00139033 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066839 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00241934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00062559 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,200,746 coins and its circulating supply is 5,081,746 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com.

ImageCash Coin Trading

ImageCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.