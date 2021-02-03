IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price target lifted by research analysts at MKM Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

Shares of IMAX opened at $18.80 on Monday. IMAX has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMAX by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in IMAX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in IMAX by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 310.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMAX by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 613,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 256,917 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

