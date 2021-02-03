Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.68. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $9.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 million. Research analysts predict that Immatics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $99,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter valued at $222,000.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.